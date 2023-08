August 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹3.61 lakh unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar office at Mailam on Wednesday. Sources said a team of vigilance officials conducted the raids based on a tip-off regarding the presence of unaccounted cash. The searches began at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and continued past midnight. The team seized ₹3.61 lakh unaccounted cash from the office. Further investigations are on.