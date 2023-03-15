DVAC seizes over ₹13 lakh cash at sub-registrar offices in Arakkonam, Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar

March 15, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized around ₹13.10 lakh in cash at the sub-registrar offices in Arakkonam, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar towns after hours of search on Wednesday.

DVAC officials said three special teams conducted the searches following several complaints of bribery against the officials. Around 3 p.m., each team, comprising at least six sleuths, conducted the searches at offices in Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

At the time of the searches, the sub-registrars were at the office. However, DVAC officials said cash was not seized in their cabins, but within the offices. “After hours of search, we seized ₹2,55,640 in cash, mainly from the printing and records section of the office. Further inquiry into the unaccounted-for cash is being conducted,” V. Ganesh, Deputy SP, DVAC (Arakkonam), told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC officials said ₹8.41 lakh in cash was seized at the sub-registrar office-2 at the Tiruvannamalai taluk office in the town. The DVAC team, led by DSP S. Velmurugan and Inspector S. Hema Malini, found the cash dumped underneath a table and in garbage bins. In the Cheyyar sub-registrar office, DVAC officials, led by Inspector S. Mithili, seized ₹2.15 lakh in cash. The searches continued till late in the evening.

DVAC officials said the search was based on the instructions given by DV&AC Director P. Kandaswamy to crack down on corruption in government departments. They prepared a list of officials enjoying clout with businessmen and politicians, and monitored their movements and contacts. A final list of 22 officials was prepared for searches on a priority basis.