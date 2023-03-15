HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC seizes over ₹13 lakh cash at sub-registrar offices in Arakkonam, Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar

DVAC officials said three special teams conducted the searches following several complaints of bribery against the officials

March 15, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized around Rs 13.10 lakh in cash at sub-registrar’s offices (SRO) in Arakkonam, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar towns after hours of search on Wednesday.

Officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized around Rs 13.10 lakh in cash at sub-registrar’s offices (SRO) in Arakkonam, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar towns after hours of search on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized around ₹13.10 lakh in cash at the sub-registrar offices in Arakkonam, Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar towns after hours of search on Wednesday.

DVAC officials said three special teams conducted the searches following several complaints of bribery against the officials. Around 3 p.m., each team, comprising at least six sleuths, conducted the searches at offices in Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

At the time of the searches, the sub-registrars were at the office. However, DVAC officials said cash was not seized in their cabins, but within the offices. “After hours of search, we seized ₹2,55,640 in cash, mainly from the printing and records section of the office. Further inquiry into the unaccounted-for cash is being conducted,” V. Ganesh, Deputy SP, DVAC (Arakkonam), told The Hindu.

DVAC officials said ₹8.41 lakh in cash was seized at the sub-registrar office-2 at the Tiruvannamalai taluk office in the town. The DVAC team, led by DSP S. Velmurugan and Inspector S. Hema Malini, found the cash dumped underneath a table and in garbage bins. In the Cheyyar sub-registrar office, DVAC officials, led by Inspector S. Mithili, seized ₹2.15 lakh in cash. The searches continued till late in the evening.

DVAC officials said the search was based on the instructions given by DV&AC Director P. Kandaswamy to crack down on corruption in government departments. They prepared a list of officials enjoying clout with businessmen and politicians, and monitored their movements and contacts. A final list of 22 officials was prepared for searches on a priority basis.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.