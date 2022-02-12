Tamil Nadu

DVAC seizes cash, jewellery

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Kanniyakumari, conducted a search at the residence of Inspector of Police C. Kanmani and her husband and Assistant Director of Prosecution A. Xavier Pandian on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the couple under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It was said that the couple had accumulated assets disproportionate to their known source of income to the tune of ₹1.13 crore.

Fixed deposit receipts worth ₹88 lakh, investment in SBI mutual fund worth ₹3 lakh, 88 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash to the tune of ₹7.34 lakh were found at their residence and seized by the officials.


