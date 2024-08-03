DVAC seizes ₹78,990 unaccounted cash from Sub-Registrar Office in Chengam

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹78,990 unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar Office in Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai.

DVAC sources said a team of vigilance officials led by S. Velmurugan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai) conducted the raid based on a tip-off that officials in the SRO were collecting bribes through brokers and document writers for registration of documents.

Residents have complained of irregularities including extra charge and commission for registrations, registration of unregulated plots as regulated land pattas and registration of property below existing market rates at the office for many months.

On an average, the office registers at least 60-70 housing and commercial plots every day. Most of the payments and commissions were made through online paying methods, DVAC sources said. Subsequently, DVAC also seized mobile phones of sub-registrar and other senior staff at the office for verification of cash transactions. The team found online transactions to a tune of ₹20 lakh made by the staff. A detailed investigation is under way.

This is the third incident after DVAC officials seized ₹1.68 lakh unaccounted cash from the sub-registrar office - I and ₹76,900 was seized from sub registrar office - II in Tiruvannamalai town in the district in July.

