DVAC seizes ₹6.25 lakh from Motor Vehicle Inspector in Vellore

January 11, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VELLORE

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹6.25 lakh unaccounted cash from the Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in Vellore.

Sources said the DVAC unit received a tip-off that Motor Vehicle Inspector A. Vasanthi has been receiving unaccounted cash from trucks and goods laden lorries at the check-post of in Christianpet near Katpadi town in regularly to issue permits. Ms. Vasanthi was posted as MVI at the check-post in March 2022.

Subsequently, a 15-member DVAC team led by Inspector A. Vijay was monitoring the movements of vehicles and people at the check-post since early hours. The team noticed Ms. Vasanthi leaving in a car from the check-post. They tried to stop her but she swiftly drove away from the spot. However, the team chased her and rounded her up near her house at SIPCOT in Ranipet.

During the search, the team found ₹3 lakh in her car. She was asked to submit documents showing the source of income, but she could not produce any. Following the seizure from the car, the team went to her house and found another ₹3.25 lakh in the pooja room. The seized cash was bundled in small plastic covers. The team also seized land documents and other files from the house. A case has been registered. An inquiry is underway.

