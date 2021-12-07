DVAC seizes ₹23 lakh, jewellery

In a day-long joint operation on Monday, sleuths from the Vellore Detachment of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Inspection Cell Officers (IOC), Vellore, searched the residence of the Municipal Engineer (ME) of the Ranipet municipality in Lalapet.

Property documents

The search ended with the DVAC seizing ₹23,32,717 cash, 1,456 grams of gold jewellery, 12 property documents, and bank passbooks.

Selvakumar, ME, Ranipet Municipalityis in-charge of several infrastructure, civic projects in the district headquarters and also for sanctioning bills for works undertaken by the private contractors with the local body limits.

It was said that he was in possession of a huge amount of money which he allegedly collected as bribe from the contractors for sanctioning bills for works undertaken by them over the years.

Special DVAC teams, led by its inspectors, S. Vijay, K. Vijayalakshmi, and V. Rajinikanth with four officials in each team, searched Selvakumar’s house in Lalapet, near Ranipet.

The operation was conducted under the orders of Mathiazhagan, DSP in-charge, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai). A case has been filed against Mr. Selvakumar and his wife.

“Apart from cash, property documents were also seized during the searches. The disproportionate assets that was accumulated by the said officer was for the period between 2013-17,” said a DVAC official.