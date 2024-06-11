ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes ₹1.79 lakh from sub-registrar offices in Arakkonam, Vaniyambadi

Published - June 11, 2024 07:16 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

 Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption coming out of the Sub-Registrar office at Vaniyambadi on Tuesday.

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹1.79 lakh unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar offices at Arakkonam and Vaniyambadi in the early hours of Tuesday.

DVAC sources said a team of vigilance officials led by S. Ganesan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Arakkonam) conducted the raid based on a tip-off that officials in the SRO were collecting bribes through brokers and document writers for registration of documents.

The team seized ₹ 1.19 lakh from the office in Arakkonam town. Similar check was conducted at the sub-registrar office in Vaniyambadi. Unaccounted money to the tune of ₹60,000 was found at the wash room of the office.

