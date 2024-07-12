ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes ₹1.68 lakh unaccounted cash from Sub-Registrar Office in Tiruvannamalai

Published - July 12, 2024 12:38 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

DVAC sources said a team of officials, led by S. Velmurugan, DSP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), conducted the raid based on a tip-off about officials in the SRO collecting bribes through brokers and document writers for the registration of documents. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹1.68 lakh unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) - I at Vettavalam Main Road in Tiruvannamalai town on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC sources said a team of officials, led by S. Velmurugan, DSP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), conducted the raid based on a tip-off about officials in the SRO collecting bribes through brokers and document writers for the registration of documents. Residents have complained of irregularities, including extra charges and commission for registrations, registration of unregulated plots into regulated land pattas, and registration of property below existing market rates at the office for months.

DVAC sources said that such complaints had increased following the announcement of the upgradation of Tiruvannamalai municipality into a corporation, resulting in a rise in property value in the temple town. On an average, the office registers at least 60-70 housing and commercial plots every day. Most of the payments and commissions were made through online modes, DVAC sources said.   As most of the complaints received by the DVAC referred to online mode of payments, they seized the mobile phones of the sub-registrar and other senior staff members at the office for verification. The team recovered data about online cash transactions to a tune of ₹10 lakh made by the staff members at the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed investigation is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This seizure comes a few days after ₹76,900 was seized from SRO - II in the town.

This is the fourth such incident over the past one month. Earlier, DVAC officials had seized ₹2.14 lakh unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar Office at Katpadi and ₹1.79 lakh in the offices at Arakkonam and Vaniyambadi towns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US