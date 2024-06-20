ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes ₹15.88 lakh unaccounted cash from sub-registrar offices

Published - June 20, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducting a raid at the sub-registrar office at Katpadi in Vellore on Thursday. 

In two separate search operations, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized a total of ₹15.88 lakh from the sub-registrar offices (SRO) in Kannamangalam (on the outskirts of Vellore town) and Katpadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC sources said a team of officials, led by K. Sankar, Deputy SP, DVAC (Vellore), conducted the searches based on a tip-off that the officials at the SROs were collecting bribes through brokers and document writers for the registration of documents.

At Katpadi, the search operation began on Wednesday night and went on till the wee hours of Thursday. The DVAC sleuths seized a total of ₹2.14 lakh unaccounted cash from the SRO in Katpadi, while unaccounted cash amounting to ₹13.74 lakh was recovered from the SRO in Kannamangalam.

Last week, the DVAC sleuths had seized a total of ₹1.79 lakh unaccounted cash from the SROs at Arakkonam and Vaniyambadi towns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US