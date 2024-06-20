GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC seizes ₹15.88 lakh unaccounted cash from sub-registrar offices

Published - June 20, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducting a raid at the sub-registrar office at Katpadi in Vellore on Thursday. 

In two separate search operations, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized a total of ₹15.88 lakh from the sub-registrar offices (SRO) in Kannamangalam (on the outskirts of Vellore town) and Katpadi.

DVAC sources said a team of officials, led by K. Sankar, Deputy SP, DVAC (Vellore), conducted the searches based on a tip-off that the officials at the SROs were collecting bribes through brokers and document writers for the registration of documents.

At Katpadi, the search operation began on Wednesday night and went on till the wee hours of Thursday. The DVAC sleuths seized a total of ₹2.14 lakh unaccounted cash from the SRO in Katpadi, while unaccounted cash amounting to ₹13.74 lakh was recovered from the SRO in Kannamangalam.

Last week, the DVAC sleuths had seized a total of ₹1.79 lakh unaccounted cash from the SROs at Arakkonam and Vaniyambadi towns.

