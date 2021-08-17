Tamil NaduCHENNAI 17 August 2021 09:40 IST
DVAC seizes ₹11.08 lakh from contractor’s premises
Searches began on August 16.
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹11.08 lakh cash and some incriminating documents from the premises of a Greater Chennai Corporation contractor Vetrivel of K.K. Nagar on August 17.
While the search that commended early on August 16 continued at another place today, the agency issued a press note on the seizures.
