GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DVAC searches residence of Town Panchayat EO and officials of Local Fund Audit Department in Cuddalore

April 26, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted a search operation at the residence of Srinivasan, Executive Officer of Sethiyathope Town Panchayat.

According to DVAC sources, three teams led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Devanathan conducted searches at Mr. Srinivasan’s residence in Vadalur, residences of Poonguzhali, Additional Director and Vijayalakshmi, Inspector of Local Fund Audit Department in Cuddalore and seized incriminating documents.

According to an official, Friday’s search was related to a case filed against the trio by the DVAC on April 24. Sleuths from the unit searched the Sethiyathope Town Panchayat office on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1.20 lakh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cash was meant for distribution to the two officials of the Local Fund Audit Department to submit a favourable report on the account details of the Town Panchayat. A case was booked against the trio under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

Further investigations are on.

Related Topics

violation of law

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.