DVAC searches residence of Town Panchayat EO and officials of Local Fund Audit Department in Cuddalore

April 26, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted a search operation at the residence of Srinivasan, Executive Officer of Sethiyathope Town Panchayat.

According to DVAC sources, three teams led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Devanathan conducted searches at Mr. Srinivasan’s residence in Vadalur, residences of Poonguzhali, Additional Director and Vijayalakshmi, Inspector of Local Fund Audit Department in Cuddalore and seized incriminating documents.

According to an official, Friday’s search was related to a case filed against the trio by the DVAC on April 24. Sleuths from the unit searched the Sethiyathope Town Panchayat office on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1.20 lakh.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cash was meant for distribution to the two officials of the Local Fund Audit Department to submit a favourable report on the account details of the Town Panchayat. A case was booked against the trio under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

Further investigations are on.