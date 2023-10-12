DVAC searches residence of Teachers’ Recruitment Board secretary in Erode

October 12, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - ERODE

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Thursday, October 12, 2023 began searches at the residence of V.C. Rameswaramurugan, secretary of Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), at his native village in Gobichettipalayam of Erode district.

A seven-member team led by M. Rekha, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode, began the search at his house located at Vellankovil village. His parents were in the house while he was in Chennai.

Sources said he served as the Director of School Education between 2012 and 2016 during which he allegedly amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of his income.

DVAC sleuths also began searches at the residence of his father-in-law Arivudainambi at Agrahara Street in Erode. He is running a jewellery shop in the city.

