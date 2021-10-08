DVAC searches residence of former varsity official

DVAC officials at the residence of former Controller of Examinations of Thiruvalluvar University, in Katpadi Thursday. C. Venkatachalapathy

VELLORE

08 October 2021 00:57 IST

Documents including bank passbooks and statements pertaining to DA case were seized from Ashokan's house

In the early hours on Thursday, the sleuths from the Vellore unit of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searched the residence of the former Controller of Examination of Thiruvalluvar University in Katpadi. The search lasted for more than 10 hours between 6 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

During the search, DVAC seized documents, including bank passbooks and statements.

Thursday's search was related to a case filed against P. Ashokan, former Controller of Examination, Thiruvalluvar University in Serkadu in Vellore and his wife S. Renugadevi, an assistant professor in a private college for women in Vellore, by the DVAC on October 4 in Vellore.

They have been residing in Katpadi for the past few years. The DVAC teams were led by its inspectors S. Vijay and K. Vijayalakshmi, with four officials in each team.

“The disproportionate assets amount to ₹53,50,818 earned between 2012 and 2016 when Mr. Ashokan was the controller of examination in the university. No valid documents exist to support this earnings during the period,” said a DVAC official.

According to the First Information Report, Mr. Ashokan joined the government service in March 1993 as a lecturer in Thiru.Vi.Ka. Government Arts College in Tiruvarur. Between 1993 and 2007, he grew from lecturer to Associate Professor for Commerce in the college before becoming the principal for the Bharathiyar University Arts & Science College in Gudalur.

He served as principal in the college up to 2012. After a short stint in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Government Arts and Science College in Tiruvarur, he became the Controller of Examination in Thiruvalluvar University in 2013.

DVAC officials said the case relates to the wealth acquired by him in various places, including Vellore, Tiruvarur and the Nilgiris between 2012 and 2016. DVAC officials also searched Mr. Ashokan's house in Erukattur village in Tiruvarur.

His father Packrisamy is a farmer and has owned agricultural land in the village for generations. Further investigation is on.

A week ago, the DVAC sleuths seized ₹77,100 from the check-post of Regional Transport Office at Christianpet near Katpadi.