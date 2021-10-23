DVAC searches residence of ex-Minister’s PA in Chennai

Chennai

23 October 2021 00:17 IST

Searches at 4 places as part of probe against Vijayabaskar

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted simultaneous searches at four places in connection with a probe into the alleged disproportionate assets of former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

Sources said in connection with the case registered against the former Minister, a search warrant was obtained from the Special Judge, Pudukottai, and searches were carried out at three places in Chennai and one in Salem.

From Friday morning, the DVAC conducted simultaneous searches at the house of A. Saravanan, in Chamiers Road and Chasun Developers Private Ltd., Greams Road, Thousand Lights. The house of Murugan, former personal assistant to Dr. Vijayabaskar, in Anna Nagar West, was also searched.

Advertising

Advertising

DVAC sleuths also searched the premises of Dharan Hospital at Seelanaikenpatti junction, and the residence of Selvaraj in Selanaikenpatti. The searches continued till late evening.

The DVAC, Pudukottai unit, had registered a case against Dr. Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, on information that the former Minister had enriched himself by acquiring assets in his and his dependents’ names. Searches were conducted at the houses of Dr. Vijayabaskar and his relatives in Pudukottai and other places in on Monday.

The FIR said Dr. Vijayabaskar and his wife Ms. Ramya were in possession of pecuniary resources and movable and immovable properties valued at about ₹27.22 crore, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. During the searches, DVAC officials seized ₹23.85 lakh in cash and other incriminating documents.