DVAC searches premises of police, excise, Tasmac officials

Special teams of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Saturday commenced simultaneous searches on premises belonging to senior police, excise and Tasmac officials at 20 places in Chennai, Kancheepuram and other regions of the State after registering a corruption case.

Sources in the agency said the searches were being carried following self-immolation by A. Nellaiyappan, 35, of Tirunelveli district, in front of the Mamallapuram police station in Kancheepuram district in May. He posted video clips on social media alleging harassment by some ruling party functionaries, police, excise and Tasmac officials, demanding money. He also gave a dying declaration to the Judicial Magistrate, sources said.

Nellaiyappan used to collect bribes from illegal bars operating in the tourist town of Mamallapuram and deliver the money to party workers and officials. He was also running bars in the district. The officials allegedly harassed him to get more money from the illegal bar owners. Unable to withstand the pressure, he set himself ablaze.

DVAC registered a corruption charge and conducted searches on the office and residential premises of Additional Superintendent of Police U. Manickavel, Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Subburaj and eight others.

“We have seized incriminating documents such as financial investments, gold jewellery and property documents. One police official has maintained a record of payments received from illegal bars through the agent who also operated some bars. While permission for running bar was given to only five persons in the town, dozens of others had opened bars without licence,” a DVAC official said.

Soon after Nellaiyappan’s suicide, some police officials were shifted out of Mamallapuram and a crackdown was launched on illegal bars.

Naming ten officials in its First Information Report, including seven police officers, the DVAC said the accused abused their official position by resorting to corrupt and illegal means to obtain huge ‘mamool’ from the owners of illegal bars.