DVAC searches premises of former T.N. Minister

First major operation under DMK govt.

In the first major operation after the DMK returned to power, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday launched simultaneous searches on the premises of former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar of the AIADMK.

After registering a disproportionate assets case against Mr. Vijayabhaskar, his wife Vijayalakshmi and brother Sekar to probe the allegation that the former Minister “intentionally enriched himself during his tenure of office as Minister for Transport”, DVAC officials conducted searches at 26 places, including in Karur and Chennai.

Cash seized

Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s house at Andankoil and his dyeing unit in Karur were also searched.

The residences of the former Minister’s parents and his brother at Andankoil, too, were searched.

The case was registered by the DVAC’s Karur detachment.

During the searches, ₹25,56,000 in cash was seized by the officials, sources said.

Sale deed documents, papers pertaining to insurance policies and transactions in firms where Mr. Vijayabhaskar is a partner and other incriminating documents were also seized, sources said.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar lost to Senthilbalaji of the DMK in the Karur Assembly constituency.

‘Political vendetta’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said the searches were carried out due to political vendetta.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with party functionaries, along with co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam said the ruling DMK was not able to face the AIADMK politically, and was resorting to DVAC raids.

“The AIADMK is prepared to face anything. The raids were only due to political vendetta. This is anti-democratic and the DMK should stop this. We will face it legally,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

The former AIADMK regime protected livelihoods and the rights of Tamil Nadu for 10 years, he said, adding that the people were aware of the steps taken by the AIADMK government for their welfare.

When asked about the DMK’s promise on NEET, he said the question should be asked to the Chief Minister, as the AIADMK had, on multiple occasions, raised questions over the issue.

“We have not received any reply from the DMK so far,” he said.

At the meeting, both Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami discussed the steps to be taken for the local body polls.