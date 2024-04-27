DVAC searches panchayat secretary’s house in Vellore

April 27, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - VELLORE

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore division, conducted a search at the house of panchayat clerk, K. Prabhu (49), in Vellore.

Based on an internal audit report and a verification of panchayat accounts, the DVAC officials came to know about misappropriation of panchayat funds worth ₹20.44 lakh between 2011 and 2017. Subsequently, the DVAC team led by inspector S. Vijay conducted a search at his house.

During the search, which went on for a few hours, the team seized property documents, including farmlands registered under the name of Prabhu and his wife; and their panchayat and bank accounts. Bank lockers of the couple were also searched by the team. Cases have been registered for misappropriation of panchayat funds during the said period. Further investigation into the matter is on.

