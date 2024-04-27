GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DVAC searches panchayat secretary’s house in Vellore

April 27, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore division, conducted a search at the house of panchayat clerk, K. Prabhu (49), in Vellore.

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore division, conducted a search at the house of panchayat clerk, K. Prabhu (49), in Vellore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore division, conducted a search at the house of panchayat clerk, K. Prabhu (49), in Vellore. 

Based on an internal audit report and a verification of panchayat accounts, the DVAC officials came to know about misappropriation of panchayat funds worth ₹20.44 lakh between 2011 and 2017. Subsequently, the DVAC team led by inspector S. Vijay conducted a search at his house.

During the search, which went on for a few hours, the team seized property documents, including farmlands registered under the name of Prabhu and his wife; and their panchayat and bank accounts. Bank lockers of the couple were also searched by the team. Cases have been registered for misappropriation of panchayat funds during the said period. Further investigation into the matter is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.