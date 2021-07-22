DVAC searches on former T.N. Transport Minister’s premises

M.R. Vijayabhaskar

CHENNAI:

22 July 2021 09:37 IST

This is the first major operation since the DMK regime took charge

In the first major operation after the DMK returned to power, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption police launched simultaneous searches on the premises of former State Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar.

After registering a disproportionate assets case against the former AIADMK Minister, DVAC officials commenced searches at 21 places, including many in Karur and Chennai.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar contested from the Karur Assembly constituency and lost to Senthil Balaji of the DMK.

