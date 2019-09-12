DVAC searches office of sub-registrar on Arni Road

Officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searched a sub-registrar’s office (SRO) on Arni Road in Vellore on Thursday.

A special team conducted the raid following several complaints of bribery against the officials at the SRO.

The raid started at around 6.30 p.m. in the evening and went on till 9 p.m. Details are awaited from sources at DVAC, Vellore. Officials from DVAC conducted raids in sub-registrar offices in Gudiyatham in Vellore district and Polur in Tiruvannamalai district in June this year and unearthed unaccounted cash from both offices, sources said. There have been numerous complaints that despite computerisation, flow of money was not curtailed at these offices.