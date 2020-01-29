Tamil Nadu

DVAC searches former town surveyor’s residence

more-in

District Collector had earlier suspended him

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted a search operation at the residence of Nedunchezhiyan in Ginjee.

He worked as town surveyor in Tiruvannamalai and was suspended by District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy on the basis of allegations against him.

Sources said that the search was conducted based on specific inputs of corrupt practices in execution of various works and implementation, while he was serving in Tiruvannamalai.

The investigating team led by DSP Devanathan conducted searches fromthemorning at the residence of Nedunchezhiyan. The team seized some incriminating documents during the search, which went on for over eight hours, sources said. It was said that Nedunchezhiyan and his wife Santhibai, who worked as a teacher have amassed wealth disproportionate to their known income during their service. Being suspended, he moved to Neyveli to find a new job, sources added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 1:08:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dvac-searches-former-town-surveyors-residence/article30678603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY