DVAC searches former town surveyor’s residence

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted a search operation at the residence of Nedunchezhiyan in Ginjee.

He worked as town surveyor in Tiruvannamalai and was suspended by District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy on the basis of allegations against him.

Sources said that the search was conducted based on specific inputs of corrupt practices in execution of various works and implementation, while he was serving in Tiruvannamalai.

The investigating team led by DSP Devanathan conducted searches fromthemorning at the residence of Nedunchezhiyan. The team seized some incriminating documents during the search, which went on for over eight hours, sources said. It was said that Nedunchezhiyan and his wife Santhibai, who worked as a teacher have amassed wealth disproportionate to their known income during their service. Being suspended, he moved to Neyveli to find a new job, sources added.