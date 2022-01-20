DVAC searches aimed at diverting people’s attention, says former Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami showing videos of public complaints about the Pongal gift hampers at the party office in Omalur. File photo

SALEM

20 January 2022 13:52 IST

Corruption to the tune of ₹500 crore had taken place in the distribution of Pongal gift hampers, he claims

AIADMK co-coordinator and Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday claimed that corruption to the tune of ₹500 crore had taken place in the distribution of Pongal gift hampers announced by the DMK government and charged that only to divert people’s attention, the DVAC was targetting former AIADMK Ministers.

On Thursday, the DVAC launched searches at the premises belonging to former Higher Education Minister K.P.Anbalagan and his family members.

Addressing the media at Edappadi on Thursday, he said items of poor quality were distributed to the ration card holders for Pongal and hence people were unable to celebrate the festival. “Though the government announced that a cane would be purchased at ₹33, it was procured for ₹16. Thus, corruption to the tune of ₹34 crore had taken place in the purchase of sugarcane,” he alleged.

Mr. Palaniswami blamed the DMK government for failing to create awareness among the people and take precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19 as positive cases increased from 600 to 26,981 in 12 days. “But, 40,000 to 50,000 people were actually affected now and the government failed to control the spread,” he charged..

The opposition leader said to divert the people from these problems, DVAC raids were taking place at the residences of former Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan and his family members.

He said the DMK government failed to implement any schemes in the last eight months and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was only inaugurating the projects that were launched during the AIADMK government. He wanted the State Election Commission to take necessary steps for conducting the urban local body elections without any irregularities.