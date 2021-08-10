DVAC searches 52 premises of former AIADMK Minister Velumani

Besides the residential and office premises of the former Minister, the DVAC also swooped down on the premises of his close business associates, relatives and friends, sources said.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police launched simultaneous search operations on the premises of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Minister S.P. Velumani at 52 places in Chennai, Coimbatore and other towns early on August 10.

According to sources in the agency, investigators following specific inputs commenced the search at 35 places in Coimbatore, 15 in Chennai and one each in Dindigul and Kancheepuram districts.

Besides the residential and office premises of the former Minister for Local Administration, the DVAC officials also swooped down on the premises of his close business associates, relatives and friends, the sources said.

Considered an AIADMK bigwig in the western districts of Tamil Nadu and a powerful Minister in the 2016-21 regime of the party, Mr. Velumani faced allegations of corruption, which were investigated by the DVAC, police sources said.

After a preliminary enquiry into allegations of irregularities in the awarding of contracts by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Coimbatore Corporation, the DVAC had not found material to register a case against Mr. Velumani. The allegations were flagged by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption movement.

The counsel for the former Minister had informed the Madras High Court in June this year that in January, 2020, the State government accepted the report of the DVAC investigation and dropped all proceedings against Mr. Velumani.

Confirming the searches on the former Minister’s residence and other places, a senior police official parried questions on whether the operation pertained to an already-existing case or a fresh complaint.