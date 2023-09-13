HamberMenu
DVAC registers disproportionate assets case against former T. Nagar MLA

September 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a disproportionate assets case against former T. Nagar MLA B. Sathiyanarayanan of the AIADMK.

After booking the former MLA for amassing wealth to the tune of ₹2.64 crore, which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, the investigating agency launched searches at 16 locations in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Mr. Sathiyanarayanan served as the T. Nagar MLA during 2016-21.

The DVAC said in its FIR that a vigilance report was filed against Mr. Sathiyanarayanan and his family members for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income for the period from May 13, 2016 to March 17, 2021.

Based on the report, a detailed inquiry was conducted, which led to the registration of a case.

During the check period, the accused intentionally enriched himself and his family members by abusing his position as the T. Nagar MLA. Though none of his family members had sufficient sources of income, he was in possession of pecuniary resources and properties in the form of agricultural lands, vacant sites and dry lands, the investigating agency said.

