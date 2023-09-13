DVAC registers disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK MLA Sathiyanarayanan

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a disproportionate assets case against former MLA from T. Nagar Assembly constituency, B. Sathiyanarayanan of the AIADMK.
After booking the former MLA for amassing wealth to the tune of ₹2.64 crore which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, the investigating agency launched searches at 16 locations in Chennai and Coimbatore.
Mr. Sathiyanarayanan served as T. Nagar MLA during 2016-21.
