DVAC registers disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK MLA Sathiyanarayanan

September 13, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - CHENNAI:

The investigating agency launches searches at 16 locations in Chennai and Coimbatore. 

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK MLA from T.. Nagar B. Sathianarayanan. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has registered a disproportionate assets case against former MLA from T. Nagar Assembly constituency, B. Sathiyanarayanan of the AIADMK. 

After booking the former MLA for amassing wealth to the tune of ₹2.64 crore which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, the investigating agency launched searches at 16 locations in Chennai and Coimbatore. 

Mr. Sathiyanarayanan served as T. Nagar MLA during 2016-21.

