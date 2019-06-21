DVAC recovers cash from sub-registrar offices

The officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted raids in sub-registrar offices in Gudiyatham in Vellore district and Polur in Tiruvannamalai district. During the raids, the officials recovered ₹44,000 unaccountable cash from Gudiyatham sub-registrar office, sources said. In a similar raid at Polur by another team of officials, they recovered ₹ 60,000 cash More such raids are awaited. There has been numerous complaints that despite computerisation money flow was not curtailed at the offices.