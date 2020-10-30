DVAC raids TASMAC shops overcharging customers in Vellore

VELLORE

A team headed by DSP K.S. Hemachitra raided the shops

For the first time, sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided three Tasmac shops in Vellore district, based on information that liquor was being sold at a higher cost that MRP and in the black market, and seized unaccounted money from the shops on Friday morning.

As part of the Vigilance Week celebrations, the department's Vellore wing had advertised the complaint numbers across the district. Seeing this, many people called up and provided information on liquor being sold at a higher price in three Tasmac shops and in the black, before and after the shops are closed.

The team headed by DVAC DSP K.S. Hemachitra, three inspectors - S. Vijay, M Rajnikanth and S Vijayalakshmi and 15 other personnel raided the shop numbers 11340, 11120 in Penathur on the road leading to Amirithi and shop number 11111 near the Old bus stand. They inspected the documents and accounts of the shop from 8 p.m on Thursday to 7 a.m on Friday.

"Since it is a dry day on Friday due to Milad-Un- Nabi, we got information that alcohol was sold in the black. While beer was charged Rs. 10 extra than the MRP and Rs. 5 for other types of liquor. Besides when we checked the accounts, we found that during the regular sales itself overcharging was done," said a DVAC source.

On an average each shop made anywhere around Rs. 6 to 7 lakh sales per day. “Apart from this around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 is earned due to over pricing and selling the black. During the raid we seized a total of Rs. 60,000 from the three shops together,” added the source.

Employees association condemn move, but want conducive atmosphere

Sources from Tasmac employees association condemned the move, but wanted the Tamil Nadu Government to create an atmosphere which discourages MRP violation like the one followed in Kerala government. “The cost of broken bottles should be borne by the government like in Kerala, here the staff have to bear it. Besides, EB bill is paid by the staff first and then claimed as very few shops have direct meter connection” said a member.

He said that the staff in Kerala are well paid and have all allowances. “A supervisor there gets Rs. 40,000 as salary, here it is Rs. 11,000. Most of the Tasmac shops are contract employees. Besides, Tasmac should ensure a queue system and billing too,” he added.