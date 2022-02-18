DVAC raids houses of block development officers in Dharmapuri

The houses of Jayaraman, BDO of Eriyur, Madalaimuthu, BDO of Morappur and Anandan, who was earlier BDO, are being raided over allegations of misappropriation of funds

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are currently raiding the homes of the Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Eriyur and Morappur in Dharmapuri.

With less than 24 hours to go for the urban local body elections, the houses of Jayaraman, BDO of Eriyur and Madalaimuthu, BDO of Morappur are being raided over allegations of misappropriation of funds in their earlier stints as BDOs, according to preliminary information.

Raids are also underway at the home of Anandan, currently a personal assistant to the project officer of Kallakurichi. He was earlier posted in Dharmapuri in the rank of BDO.

Jayaraman’s house in A. Pallipatti; Madalaimuthu’s house in Emmakutiyur and Anandan’s house in Kurinji Nagar in Harur are being raided by DVAC sleuths.

According to sources, allegations of financial irregularities were raised against Madalaimuthu in his earlier stint as the BDO, Pappireddipatti. Similarly, Anandan, a BDO-ranking officer had been under suspension for financial irregularities in his earlier postings in Dharmapuri. Similar complaints were pending against the Eriyur BDO Jayaraman, according to preliminary information. All the three officials are slated for retirement in May.