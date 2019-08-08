DVAC raids DRDA project officer’s residence

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at the office and residence of V. Mahendiran, Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency, here.

Sources said the raids were conducted based on specific inputs of corrupt practices in execution of various works and implementation of drinking water supply schemes in the district.

The eight-member team led by a DSP conducted searches from 6 a.m. at the residence of Mr. Mahendiran. The team also seized some incriminating documents during the raid, which went on for over eight hours, sources said.