DVAC officials seize ₹22.84 lakh in cash

TIRUPATTUR

31 January 2022 00:40 IST

Surveyor caught while taking bribe

Ambur Taluk Surveyor S. Balaji, 37, was arrested on charges of corruption following a day-long search, conducted by the sleuths from the Vellore detachment of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), at his residence in Kalanikattu Street in Senbakkam near Vellore on Saturday.

The searches led to the seizure of ₹22,84,650 cash from his house. The searches were conducted a day after Mr. Balaji was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from K. Sekar, an applicant, for patta transfer at the Ambur taluk office.

Mr. Sekar, had approached Mr. Balaji to get a patta transfer for four of his plots in his native village of Minnanur near Ambur town after his online application was not processed. In his complaint to DVAC, Mr. Sekar alleged that the Surveyor had demanded ₹12,000 and later reduced the amount to ₹8,000 for the patta transfer.

A special DVAC team led by inspectors, S. Vijayand V. Rajinikanth, arrested him and also conducted searches at his house.