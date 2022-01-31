Tamil Nadu

DVAC officials seize ₹22.84 lakh in cash

Ambur Taluk Surveyor S. Balaji, 37, was arrested on charges of corruption following a day-long search, conducted by the sleuths from the Vellore detachment of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), at his residence in Kalanikattu Street in Senbakkam near Vellore on Saturday.

The searches led to the seizure of ₹22,84,650 cash from his house. The searches were conducted a day after Mr. Balaji was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from K. Sekar, an applicant, for patta transfer at the Ambur taluk office.

Mr. Sekar, had approached Mr. Balaji to get a patta transfer for four of his plots in his native village of Minnanur near Ambur town after his online application was not processed. In his complaint to DVAC, Mr. Sekar alleged that the Surveyor had demanded ₹12,000 and later reduced the amount to ₹8,000 for the patta transfer.

A special DVAC team led by inspectors, S. Vijayand V. Rajinikanth, arrested him and also conducted searches at his house.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 12:41:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dvac-officials-seize-2284-lakh-in-cash/article38350916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY