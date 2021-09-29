DVAC officials search premises of RD employee and contractors

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) have launched searches at the premises linked to an employee of the Rural Development Department and his two brothers, said to be government contractors, in Pudukkotai, on Wednesday morning.

Split into different groups, the DVAC teams from Tiruchi, Pudukkotai and Sivaganga began searching the houses of and Muruganandam, the government employee, and his brothers, Ravichandran and Palanivel, at Kadukkapatti in Mullankurichi panchayat early in the morning.

Few commercial complexes said to be owned by them in Pudukkotai were also being raided by the DVAC officials. The contractor brothers were said to have executed several projects during the previous AIADMK regime.

The searches were launched because of suspicion that brothers owned assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, the sources said.