DVAC names ex-TNPCB chairman as accused in corruption case  

April 18, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, April 18 named A.V. Venkatachalam, the former chairman at Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as the first accused in a ₹6.85 crore disproportionate assets case.

On December 2, 2021, Venkatachalam died by suicide. The DVAC also booked his wife V. Vasanthi and son A.V. Vikram in the case that was registered by the special investigative cell on April 13, 2023.

Venkatachalam was the lone public servant defined under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the case.

According to the FIR, Accused Officer – 1 Venkatachalam, served as Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning and Development), Member Secretary, TNPCB, Chennai, Compulsory Wait, Joint Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd., Tiruchi, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Director of Environment, Chennai, and the Chairman, TNPCB from January 2013 to September 2021. The alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets took place from April 1, 2013, to September 30, 2021.

The agency stated that during his service in various capacities from 2013 to 2021, Venkatachalam had accumulated and possessed a major portion of assets and pecuniary resources in the name of his wife Vasanthi and son Vikram.

After registering a case, the DVAC conducted a search at the residence of the accused officer in Velachery on September 23, 2021, and found that he had possessed gold, diamond and silver articles. Documents relating to purchase of properties and investments, sandal wood weighing 15.250 kg and unaccounted cash of ₹13.5 lakh was seized in the presence of official witnesses.

The investigating agency also found huge money transaction in the name of the officer, and his family members during the check period.

Giving details of the immovable properties purchased by the officer either in his name or that of his family members, the DVAC put the value of assets at ₹8.54 crore and the likely savings as ₹1.68 crore which was arrived at by deducting expenditure from income.

As against the likely savings, the accused officer acquired assets approximately worth ₹8.54 crore which was calculated to be 220% over his all-known sources of income. “Thus, the accused officer-1 is in possession of disproportionate assets worth ₹6.85 crore during the above check period,” the DVAC noted.

The agency further added that the act of Venkatachalam is a “criminal misconduct” as defined under the provisions of the Act. Vasanthi lent her name and facilitated the officer to purchase properties and abetted him to possess the properties and pecuniary sources in her name disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period. A similar charge was made against Vikram.

