DVAC names deceased officer as an accused in a corruption case

April 19, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Almost a year and a half after his death by suicide, A.V. Venkatachalam, former chairman, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), has been named as the first accused person in a disproportionate assets case.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked the retired Indian Forest Service Officer, his wife V. Vasanthi and son A.V. Vikram in a ₹6.85-crore disproportionate assets case. Venkatachalam, who died on December 2, 2021, is the lone public servant, as defined under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the case registered by the DVAC’s Special Investigation Cell on April 13 this year.

The DVAC said in its First Information Report that Venkatachalam had served as the Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning and Development) from January 7, 2013 to October 13, 2013; Member- Secretary, TNPCB, Chennai, from October 14, 2013, to July 25, 2014; had been on compulsory wait from July 26, 2014 to September 22, 2014; Joint Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd., Tiruchi, from September 23, 2014 to September 15, 2017; Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of Environment, Chennai, from September 15, 2017 to June 30, 2018; and Chairman, TNPCB, from September 26, 2020 to September 27, 2021. The tentative check period during which the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets took place was from April 1, 2013 to September 30, 2021.

The agency said that during his service in various capacities from 2013 to 2021, the officer had accumulated and possessed a major portion of assets and pecuniary resources in the name of his wife and son.

After registering a case, the DVAC conducted a search on the residence of the officer at Velachery on September 23, 2021, and found that he was in possession of gold, diamond and silver articles; documents relating to purchase of properties and investments; sandal wood weighing 15.250 kg; and unaccounted-for cash of ₹13.5 lakh. They were seized in the presence of official witnesses.

The investigating agency also found a huge money transaction in the name of the officer and his family members during the check period. Giving details of the immovable properties purchased by the officer either in his name or those of his family members, the DVAC put the value of the assets at ₹8.54 crore. The DVAC put the likely savings at ₹1.68 crore by deducting expenditure from income.

As against the likely savings, the officer acquired assets worth ₹8.54 crore, which was calculated to be 220% over all known sources of his income. “Thus, the Accused Officer-1 is in possession of disproportionate assets worth ₹6,85,37,676.47/- during the above check period,” the DVAC said.

The agency said the act of Venkatachalam was a “criminal misconduct” as defined under the provisions of the Act. Vasanthi lent her name and facilitated the officer to purchase properties and abetted him in possessing the properties and pecuniary sources in her name disproportionate to the known sources of his income. A similar charge was made against Vikram.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

