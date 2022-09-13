DVAC launches searches at former ministers’ houses in Tamil Nadu

Searches are ongoing at 10 places in the State, including nine at Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
September 13, 2022 09:08 IST

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducting search operations at the residence of former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani at Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar at Illupur and 12 other places in the State in a corruption case.

The case pertained to irregularities in the issuance of the Essentiality Certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of National Medical Commission. 

A seven-member DVAC team launched the search at around 6:30 a.m. at Mr. Vijayabaskar’s house in Illupur after a First Information Report was registered. Mr. Vijayabaskar was not present at the house at the time of the search, police sources said. The searches are being conducted at Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Theni and Thiruvallur.

The DVAC had in October last year conducted simultaneous searches at the houses of Mr. Vijayabaskar in Pudukottai district and other places in the State after booking a disproportionate assets case against him and his wife.

DVAC conducts searches at former Minister S.P. Velumani’s residence in Coimbatore 

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption conducted searches at the residence of former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani (AIADMK) in Coimbatore and other places on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the allocation of tenders to his close associates for the purchase of street lights. This is the third time the agency is conducting searches at his premises in the last one year.

The agency charged the former minister misused his official position in awarding tenders for replacing streetlights with LED lights in rural areas from 2015 to 2018. The tender allocation has caused a loss of ₹500 crore to the government exchequer, the release noted.

Searches are ongoing at 10 places in the State, including nine at Coimbatore.

