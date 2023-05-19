DVAC launches fresh probe into highways contracts

May 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has launched a fresh probe into allegations of serious irregularities in the execution of major highways projects during the AIADMK regime.

According to sources in the agency, the investigation pertains to the complaint lodged by DMK functionary R.S. Bharathi in 2018 demanding the registration of a criminal case against then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for alleged violations in the award of highways contract to his relatives and others. He accused Mr. Palaniswami – who also held the Highways portfolio – of abusing his official power to allot the highway-laying and maintenance works at an inflated rate, and thereby indulging in corruption.

After the DVAC submitted a report in the Madras High Court in 2018 giving a clean chit to Mr. Palaniswami on the grounds that there was no evidence of any violation, the court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, the Supreme Court later set aside the order transferring the matter to the CBI and referred the case back to the Madras High Court

Fresh inquiry

A couple of days ago, the DVAC called for details of the highways projects executed by Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd., R.R. Infra Constructions, S.P.K. & Co, K.N.R Constructions and Venkatachalapathy Constructions during 2011-21. The investigators specifically sought details of the work done by Subramanian and Ramalingam, who are close relatives of Mr. Palaniswami. The agency has written to the State Highways authorities, asking them to share details of the projects executed by these companies during the check period.

Sources said the DVAC had also registered a detailed inquiry into allegations of corruption in highways projects on the basis of a complaint lodged by Arappor lyakkam, a city-based organisation working towards transparency and accountability in governance.

The complainant levelled allegations of corruption and fraud in the tenders relating to the laying and maintenance of roads and construction of bridges involving various public servants and contractors. An investigation into the role of the then Chief Minister Mr. Palaniswami was also sought.

The organisation gave specific details of how the tender process violated various provisions under the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 and the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules, 2000. It alleged that many roads that were in good condition and did not require any repair, widening or strengthening were also included in fresh contracts.

Claiming that the estimates of the road works were boosted to unlawfully enrich the bidders, Arappor Iyakkam alleged that there was collusion between the officials of the Highways Department and specific contractors “to violate various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and Rules by indulging in anti-competitive practices, fraudulent collusion and awarding of tender to specific bidders, resulting in heavy loss to the exchequer to illegally enrich a few through corrupt means”.

In April, the State government gave sanction to the DVAC to register a detailed inquiry and investigate allegations of irregularities against Mr. Palaniswami, currently the general secretary of the AIADMK, in the construction of buildings for government medical colleges across the State.