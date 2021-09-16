DVAC holds searches at properties of former T.N. minister Veeramani

Police say action taken after complaints against ex-Minister

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday conducted searches at properties of former Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C. Veeramani in Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur.

According to police, searches were conducted from around 7 a.m. at 23 places in these districts based on complaints against the former minister. Some of the key venues searched were Mr. Veeramani’s residence in Jolarpet, Tirupatur district.

A large team of policemen was deployed at all these places, especially at his residence, to prevent any untoward incidents. AIADMK supporters also gathered at his residence in Jolarpet.

In Vellore, searches are on in Sathuvachari on the Bengaluru Highway and in the town. Houses of associates of the former minister were also under the radar, sources said.