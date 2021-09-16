Tamil Nadu

DVAC holds searches at properties of former T.N. minister Veeramani

The DVAC on Thursday, September 16, 2021, conducted searches at properties of former Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C. Veeramani in Jolarpet, Tirupatur district. Picture shows Mr. Veeramani's house in Jolarpet inTirupattur district.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday conducted searches at properties of former Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration K.C. Veeramani in Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur.

Also read: DVAC swoops down on properties linked to Velumani

According to police, searches were conducted from around 7 a.m. at 23 places in these districts based on complaints against the former minister. Some of the key venues searched were Mr. Veeramani’s residence in Jolarpet, Tirupatur district.

Also read: DVAC conducts searches at former T.N. Transport Minister's premises

A large team of policemen was deployed at all these places, especially at his residence, to prevent any untoward incidents. AIADMK supporters also gathered at his residence in Jolarpet.

In Vellore, searches are on in Sathuvachari on the Bengaluru Highway and in the town. Houses of associates of the former minister were also under the radar, sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 10:17:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dvac-holds-searches-at-properties-of-former-tn-minister-veeramani/article36488705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY