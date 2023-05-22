ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC files chargesheet against former T.N. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar in disproportionate assets case

May 22, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The charge against Mr. Vijayabaskar is that he, along with his wife, had amassed wealth in their names and that of their family members to the tune of ₹35.79 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income; the chargesheet comes over a year and a half after the case was booked

The Hindu Bureau

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. File | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a chargesheet in the disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK Health Minister and sitting MLA of the Viralimalai assembly constituency, C. Vijayabaskar, and his wife Ramya, in Pudukottai, on Monday, May 22, 2023. 

The chargesheet was filed based on a case booked against the two under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, earlier. The charge against Mr. Vijayabaskar is that he, along with his wife, had amassed wealth in their names and that of their family members in the form of movable and immovable properties to the tune of ₹35.79 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

ALSO READ
DVAC files 10,000 page chargesheet against former T.N. Minister K.P. Anbalagan in disproportionate assets case

A DVAC team of the Pudukottai unit led by Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Imayavarman filed the 210-page chargesheet along with supporting documents before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Pudukottai .

The chargesheet against Mr. Vijayabaskar has come over a year and a half after the disproportionate case was filed against him. At that point, simultaneous searches were made at the houses of the former Minister and his relatives in Pudukottai and in other places in the State. 

DVAC sources said the check period taken in connection with the disproportionate assets case was from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021 when Mr. Vijayabaskar was a Minister in the previous AIADMK government. During the course of the investigation, checks were conducted at 56 places, all over the State and documents pertaining to the case were seized.

About 800 supporting documents running into about 10,000 pages were submitted along with the chargesheet before the court, said the sources.

