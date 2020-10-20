DVAC can conduct raids on all DPCs: HC

Taking note of the fact that Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials were conducting raids on direct purchase centres (DPCs), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed them to conduct raids on all the centres.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that there was delay in procuring the produce. Since there was no place to store paddy, the grains were getting damaged at many centres.

The court put forth a series of queries to the State in order to safeguard the interests of the farmers. The queries included details of temporary facilities to store the grains before moving them to godowns and warehouses.

The court also sought to know if there were sufficient gunny bags available at these procurement centres. The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam who alleged irregularities at the DPCs.

The court, which has suo motu impleaded the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and the Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department as respondents in the case, adjourned the hearing till October 28 for submission of reports.