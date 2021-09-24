DVAC books TNPCB chairman

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 01:49 IST

₹13.5 lakh, 6.5 kg of gold jewellery seized

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday registered a case against the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman and retired Indian Forest Service officer A.V. Venkatachalam on charges of criminal misconduct and misappropriation.

During searches conducted on his premises at different places, investigators seized ₹13.5 lakh, 6.5 kg of gold jewellery and documents relevant to the case.

Around 10 kg of sandalwood articles/pieces were identified at the residence of Mr. Venkatachalam and the Tamil Nadu Forest officials were requested to take necessary action.

A case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the TNPCB chairman for his alleged involvement in criminal misconduct and misappropriation while holding the post of Member Secretary, TNPCB, Chennai (14.10.2013 to 29.07.2014), and as Member Secretary SEIAA (2017 – 2018) and as Chairman of TNPCB, Chennai (from 27.09.2019 to till date), the DVAC said in a statement.