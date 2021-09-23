DVAC books TNPCB Chairman

CHENNAI

23 September 2021 15:16 IST

Searches were being considered at the TNCPB office in Chennai, according to sources in DVAC

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police on Thursday registered a case against Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Chairman and retired Indian Forest Service officer A.V. Venkatachalam on charges of criminal misconduct and misappropriation.

