DVAC books revenue officials, beneficiaries for fraud 

April 27, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Free house site pattas allotted from land meant for highways, compensation claimed

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked a District Revenue Officer and a Revenue Divisional Officer, among other officials, and some beneficiaries for a fraudulent transaction in which free house site pattas were allotted from a poromboke land earmarked for a National Highways expansion project to beneficiaries, who later claimed compensation for land acquisition.

According to the investigating agency, the government had notified the earmarking of poromboke lands for the two-lane expansion of the 80-km-long Thanjavur-Tiruvarur stretch of National Highways in 2017.

A circular was sent to the Revenue and Registration Department officials that no transaction should be allowed on the land located in Adiyakkamangalam village.

However, the accused officials — R. Muthumeenakshi, the then Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruvarur; D. Durgarani, the then Village Administrative Officer, Adiyakkamangalam, Tiruvarur district, and other officials — colluded with some of the locals and assigned free house site pattas to eight beneficiaries.

Knowing well that the land was allotted in violation of the rules by the officials, who abused their official position, the beneficiaries approached D. Manimegalai, Special District Revenue Officer, Land Acquisition, National Highways (67 & 45-C), and filed applications claiming compensation for their respective lands that were acquired for road work.

A total of ₹1.83 crore was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries, who were all natives of Adiyakkamangalam village.

Acting on the findings of a preliminary inquiry, the DVAC, Tiruvarur Unit, registered a case against the accused officials and beneficiaries under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

