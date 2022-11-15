‘DVAC awaiting nod to conduct inquiry of irregularities in construction of medical colleges’

November 15, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court of having sought sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988 to conduct a detailed inquiry with respect to alleged irregularities in construction of 11 government medical colleges during the last All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.

Appearing before Justice V. Sivagnanam, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said, the DVAC had found prima facie materials to conduct a detailed inquiry against public servants, public works department (PWD) contractors and many others. Therefore, it had sought prior sanction for conducting the inquiry and forwarded a request to the State government through the Vigilance Commissioner.

Since the agency was awaiting a response to its request, he sought time to report further progress to the court. Acceding to his request, the judge adjourned a writ petition, which insisted on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in to the issue, to December 20. The judge remarked that the question of CBI probe might not arise at all when the DVAC itself appeared to be keen on investigating the matter.

N. Rajasekaran of Tiruvarur district had filed the writ petition recalling that the last AIADMK government had decided to establish a government medical college in every district of the State. Accordingly, steps were taken to construct the colleges in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris with an intake capacity of 150 students.

The buildings for the colleges must have been constructed as per National Medical Commission norms. However, the buildings did not conform to those norms, the petitioner claimed and alleged that the contracts were given to a select few and that the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who held the PWD portfolio too had played a role in the conspiracy to swindle public money to the tune of several crores of rupees.