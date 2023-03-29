ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC arrests sub-registrar on bribery charge

March 29, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pallavaram Sub-Registrar allegedly demanded ₹2,000 from an applicant to register a settlement deed for an ancestral property

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a Sub-Registrar on charges of taking ₹2,000 bribe for issuing a settlement deed.

According to an official release, the complainant, S. Saravanan of Kovilambakkam, had an ancestral property in S. Kolathur in the name of his father. After his father’s demise, Mr. Saravanan approached the Pallavaram Sub-Registrar Office to get a settlement deed registered in the name of his mother.

The family wanted to sell the land to repay loans that they had taken for a family function.

The complainant alleged that the Pallavaram Sub-Registrar (in-charge) C. Senthilkumar demanded ₹2,000 to issue the settlement document.

Acting on a complaint, a DVAC team laid a trap and arrested the Sub-Registrar soon after he received the money through Sivakumar. The two were produced in a city court and remanded in judicial custody.

