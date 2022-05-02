Dutch ambassador calls on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Dutch Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Monday.
Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.
