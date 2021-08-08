Tamil Nadu

Durga Stalin prays at Tirumala

Durga Stalin (second from right), wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent TIRUPATI 08 August 2021 17:27 IST
Updated: 08 August 2021 17:27 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s wife Durga Stalin prayed at the famed Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

Accompanied by her family friends, Ms. Durga Stalin arrived at the hill shrine and prayed in the early hours of the day.

She was formally received by the TTD reception officials on arrival.

Ms. Stalin’s entourage later motored down the hills and reached Tiruchanur, where they offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple before leaving for Chennai.

