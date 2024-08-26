GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Duraimurugan’s tit for tat response to Rajinikanth’s comments on older politicians

Published - August 26, 2024 04:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Duraimurugan. File

Minister Duraimurugan. File | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Sunday came up with a tit for tat response to film superstar Rajinikanth’s comments on older politicians.

At a function to release a book on late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, on Saturday, the actor offered a few moments for the party leaders to cherish, but also caused some embarrassments for old timers.

Likening the DMK to a classroom of old students, he said a teacher could handle a classroom of new students, but would always find it tough to deal with the old students.

“DMK has a lot of old students. They refuse to leave the classroom even after securing rank in the examinations. It is not easy to deal with them. There is Mr. Duraimurugan, who could even make life difficult for Kalaignar [Karunanidhi]. Stalin sir hats off to you,” he said amid roaring of laughter from the audience and those seated on the dais.

Asked about this by journalist in Vellore on Sunday, Mr. Duraimurugan in his usual witty self responded, “Exactly the same way, actors who had grown old with falling tooth and sporting beards in their end stages are continuing to act denying opportunity to young actors.. How easy it is to say so.”

Mr. Rajnikanth had also said while a lot of leaders had struggled to keep together the party organisation after the demise of the patriarch, Mr. Stalin had done the job in an efficient manner.

In his reply, Mr. Stalin had thanked the actor for his generous words and agreed to follow his advice. “There is no need to worry. I will be careful and take care of everything,” he said.

Tamil Nadu

