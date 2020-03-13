Duraimurugan worried over stray dog menace

DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan expressed his fear in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday over the increasing number of community dogs in the State and further urged the State government to take steps to implement the animal birth control.

Joining a debate on lack of availability of anti-rabies vaccines in the House, Mr. Duraimurugan said the government should look at controlling the number of dogs before looking at availability of vaccines. “Those days, when we were young, there were only about 20 dogs on the streets. But, these days, there are about some 200 of them. I wonder whether they are administered birth control measures,” an animated Mr. Duraimurugan said.

Children at risk

Highlighting suspectibility of children to dog bites, , Mr. Duraimurugan said before the government kept stock of anti-rabies vaccines, it should focus on animal birth control.

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said that the Animal Husbandry Department had taken steps to control the birth of community dogs. He added that the health department officials were ensuring sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccines in primary health centres.